Mark T. Wellington Releases New Sci-Fi Action Thriller PHOENIX RISING

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the future with Phoenix Rising, the highly anticipated short-form novel by acclaimed author Mark T. Wellington.

In a world of mind-controlled drones and hidden conspiracies, one man will risk everything to save his family...

In the year 2035, the world is dominated by mind-controlled space-age drones, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Enter Tony Simmons, an audacious Air Force major with a remarkable talent - the ability to commandeer the Devastators, the most powerful drones ever created. When tragedy strikes and Tony's family is kidnapped, he becomes entangled in a web of betrayal and deceit, pushing his powers to their limits in a race against time.

Phoenix Rising perfectly encapsulates the essence of the short-form novel, delivering a relentless, heart-pounding experience that will leave readers breathless. Mark T. Wellington, known for his exceptional storytelling prowess, skillfully combines futuristic technology, geopolitical complexities, and raw human emotions to create a gripping narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

This adrenaline-pumping tale is packed with tension, danger, and unexpected turns as Tony navigates a treacherous world of espionage, confronting his own demons while toeing the line between reality and fabrication. Alongside him is Adrianne, his colleague, and a simmering romantic tension adds a layer of intrigue to the plot. Together, they must uncover the shocking truth behind a sinister conspiracy that threatens not only Tony's life but also the safety of his beloved family.

Join the Short-Form Novel revolution, and don't miss out on the exhilarating experience that Phoenix Rising offers. Pick up your copy today and dive into a world where the stakes are high, the clock is ticking, and the truth lies buried beneath layers of deception.

Are you ready for the ride of your life?

Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled race against time as you dive into the gripping pages of Phoenix Rising, where the line between hero and villain blurs, and every decision could mean life or death.

About the Author:

Mark T. Wellington is a US Air Force Veteran with the Electronic Security Command who held an SCI/SBI Top Secret clearance-his experience in the military has given him the tools to tell exciting stories. His expertise in cyber and electronic warfare, as well as his practices in Krav Maga and kickboxing, inspired his turbulent and exciting novel, Phoenix Rising.

A citizen of the world, Mark's passport is a mosaic of global experiences. He has journeyed from the bustling streets of Istanbul to the steep inclines of Mount Everest and from the historic heart of Berlin to the vibrant culture of Barcelona. Having resided in six different countries, he has absorbed diverse cultures, engaged with intricate art forms, and navigated awe-inspiring landscapes.

Despite his technological acumen and AI engineering expertise, he is never one to be confined within the digital realm. His creativity spills over into his passion for scuba diving, rock climbing, and racing, each providing unique inspirations for his storytelling. Moreover, his interests in cooking, gardening, and painting reveal an individual who fully embraces the blend of art and science, making his work as varied and colorful as his life.

With his extensive world travels, deep technical expertise, and unbounded creativity, Mark is a true renaissance man, promising many more exciting stories to come.

Phoenix Rising is available for purchase at Amazon in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.