Mark T. Wellington Releases New Sci-Fi Action Thriller PHOENIX RISING

Phoenix Rising is available for purchase at Amazon in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the future with Phoenix Rising, the highly anticipated short-form novel by acclaimed author Mark T. Wellington.

In a world of mind-controlled drones and hidden conspiracies, one man will risk everything to save his family...

In the year 2035, the world is dominated by mind-controlled space-age drones, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Enter Tony Simmons, an audacious Air Force major with a remarkable talent - the ability to commandeer the Devastators, the most powerful drones ever created. When tragedy strikes and Tony's family is kidnapped, he becomes entangled in a web of betrayal and deceit, pushing his powers to their limits in a race against time.

Phoenix Rising perfectly encapsulates the essence of the short-form novel, delivering a relentless, heart-pounding experience that will leave readers breathless. Mark T. Wellington, known for his exceptional storytelling prowess, skillfully combines futuristic technology, geopolitical complexities, and raw human emotions to create a gripping narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

This adrenaline-pumping tale is packed with tension, danger, and unexpected turns as Tony navigates a treacherous world of espionage, confronting his own demons while toeing the line between reality and fabrication. Alongside him is Adrianne, his colleague, and a simmering romantic tension adds a layer of intrigue to the plot. Together, they must uncover the shocking truth behind a sinister conspiracy that threatens not only Tony's life but also the safety of his beloved family.

Join the Short-Form Novel revolution, and don't miss out on the exhilarating experience that Phoenix Rising offers. Pick up your copy today and dive into a world where the stakes are high, the clock is ticking, and the truth lies buried beneath layers of deception.

Are you ready for the ride of your life?

Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled race against time as you dive into the gripping pages of Phoenix Rising, where the line between hero and villain blurs, and every decision could mean life or death.

About the Author:

Mark T. Wellington is a US Air Force Veteran with the Electronic Security Command who held an SCI/SBI Top Secret clearance-his experience in the military has given him the tools to tell exciting stories. His expertise in cyber and electronic warfare, as well as his practices in Krav Maga and kickboxing, inspired his turbulent and exciting novel, Phoenix Rising.

A citizen of the world, Mark's passport is a mosaic of global experiences. He has journeyed from the bustling streets of Istanbul to the steep inclines of Mount Everest and from the historic heart of Berlin to the vibrant culture of Barcelona. Having resided in six different countries, he has absorbed diverse cultures, engaged with intricate art forms, and navigated awe-inspiring landscapes.

Despite his technological acumen and AI engineering expertise, he is never one to be confined within the digital realm. His creativity spills over into his passion for scuba diving, rock climbing, and racing, each providing unique inspirations for his storytelling. Moreover, his interests in cooking, gardening, and painting reveal an individual who fully embraces the blend of art and science, making his work as varied and colorful as his life.

With his extensive world travels, deep technical expertise, and unbounded creativity, Mark is a true renaissance man, promising many more exciting stories to come.

Phoenix Rising is available for purchase at Amazon in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.



RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks Leaving Broadway and Taking Cell Phones on NPRs WAIT WAIT...DON Photo
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks Leaving Broadway and Taking Cell Phones on NPR's WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME

Patti Lupone appeared on NPR's podcast Wait Wait Don't Tell Me to discuss leaving Broadway, taking cell phones from audience members, and more. Listen here!

2
Video: Webber, Buckley & Paige Reflect on SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
Video: Webber, Buckley & Paige Reflect on SUNSET BOULEVARD

Watch Betty Buckley, Elaine Page, and Andrew Lloyd Webber reflect on 30 years of Sunset Boulevard.

3
CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF to Premiere at Vassar College Photo
CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF to Premiere at Vassar College

Get ready for the premiere of Mimi Quillin's CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF! Directed by Michael Berresse, this solo play promises to captivate audiences. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic at Powerhouse Theater Season.

4
Actors Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo
Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike

Actors' Equity is imploring its members to support the SAG-AFTRA strike. Learn about the impact of breaking the strike and the fight for fair working conditions in this article.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Jukebox: The Music of Kander & EbbBroadway Jukebox: The Music of Kander & Ebb
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET RevivalVideo: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Betty Buckley and Elaine Page Reflect on 30 Years of SUNSET BOULEVARDVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Betty Buckley and Elaine Page Reflect on 30 Years of SUNSET BOULEVARD
Mimi Quillin's CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF Directed by Michael Berresse to Premiere at Vassar CollegeMimi Quillin's CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF Directed by Michael Berresse to Premiere at Vassar College

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
FUNNY GIRL
PRIMA FACIE

Recommended For You