Mark Nadler Presents HART'S DESIRE For Theatre Rhinoceros May 12-15

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a live, in-person production, HARTS' DESIRE, conceived and performed by Mark Nadler. Performances run May 12-15, 2022 at Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St. (@Battery) in SF. Tickets at http://www.TheRhino.org

Mark Nadler, the man with the pulse of the keys and the voice of heaven is back for an evening of queer fun and mayhem. This time Mark will be performing an entire musical - playing all the roles. Every word of dialogue is by Moss Hart and every lyric is by Larry Hart. This is the show that lyricist Lorenz Hart and playwright Moss Hart would have written had they not been in the closet that the 1930's and '40's demanded.

Creative Team: Sebastian Attardo (Builder), John Fisher (Producer), Joe Tally (Producer), Vince Thomas (Photographer), Stephanie Niemann (Stage Manager), Christine U'Ren (Graphics/Ads).

Mark Nadler is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, tap-dancer and comedian. He is the recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor's Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year.

His off-Broadway hit, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, was honored with the 2013 Nightlife Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and two Broadway World Awards. The show was presented at The Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Adelaide, Australia, where it was nominated for the prestigious Helpmann Award. Additionally, Mark Nadler's Broadway Hootenanny has become a staple of the Adelaide Festival.

Mr. Nadler has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra and has been a soloist with the Baltimore Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Oregon Symphony, National Arts Centre Symphony in Ottawa and others. At Philadelphia's 14,000 seat Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Mark did a solo two-act evening with the New York Pops, as well as Three Singular Sensations with Marvin Hamlisch and Martin Short.

He starred in and co-wrote the off-Broadway Gershwin revue, American Rhapsody, which was nominated for a Drama Desk and two Lucille Lortel Awards and received the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) Award for Outstanding Musical Revue. He also won that award for Always: The Love Story of Irving Berlin. Additionally, he received the MAC Award three years in a row for outstanding Musical Comedy Performer. Additionally, Mark was given the MAC Award for his performance of five different interacting characters in his one-man Opera in Honky-tonk, Red Light.

Mr. Nadler is familiar to San Francisco audiences. He is a two-time recipient of the Bay Area Critics' Circle Award for Tchaikovsky (and Other Russians) (2004) and His Lovely Wife, Ira (2010.)

THEATRE RHINOCEROS - Founded in 1977, The Rhino is the longest running LGBT theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser-known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre. Theatre Rhinoceros is unsurpassed in COVID Production, presenting over 100 individual Zoom performances of over 80 plays during 2020-21.