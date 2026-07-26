JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, July 26, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to Joe Turner's Come and Gone which concludes its limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, following 30 previews and 105 regular performances. The next tenant for the venue has not yet been announced.

It's not uncommon for shows to close at this time of year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

August Wilson is back on Broadway with a new production of Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Set in Pittsburgh in 1911 during a pivotal era of migration and transformation, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone centers on Seth and Bertha Holly (Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson) who run a warm, orderly boardinghouse for those navigating uncertain paths. But when a mysterious man named Herald Loomis arrives with his young daughter, the stillness of the house begins to shift. Read the reviews here.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

The production is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.

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