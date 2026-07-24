Photos: LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Starring Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Samantha Barks and More

All new production photos have been released for Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR playing at New York’s Radio City Music Hall through August 9. where it will conclude its World Tour. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York.

The company is completed by West End performers, Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck, Mateo Casado, Oliver Maurice and Nicholas Teixeira will alternate the role of Gavroche with Saskia Sibley, Sophia Travers and Maya Sharma alternating the role of Little Cosette. Casting for Little Cosette in New York is to be announced.

Having opened in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, playing to packed houses across over 30 cities and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia, Japan, Shanghai - the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released – and Singapore.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Check out more photos of the production here!

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