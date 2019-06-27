Rialto Chatter: Marianne Elliot COMPANY Currently 'In Talks' For Broadway Transfer

Phone rings, door chimes - in comes Marianne Elliot's acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheimn and George Furth's Company! According to a new report the production is currently in talks for a Broadway transfer.

The Daily Mail has reported that the musical is aiming for a spring 2020 bow at a yet-to-be-named Shubert Theatre.

No casting has been announced for the transfer. It is "hoped" that theatre legend, Patti LuPone, will re-create her Olivier Award-winning performance as Joanne for the Broadway production.

The West End cast of Company included Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroycas Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.





