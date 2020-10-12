Marc Shaiman and More Join PAJAMA CAST PARTY Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in tonight at 8pm to see Marc Shaiman, Margo Seibert, and Karina Nuvo.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, October 12 at 8pm, and feature Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter Marc Shaiman, Broadway star Margo Seibert, pop singer/songwriter Jann Klose, 2-time Grammy-nominated singer Karina Nuvo, and up-and-coming theater actress/singer Ava Locknar.

In past episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. When the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

