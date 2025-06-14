Marc Evan Jackson Joins AND SCENE's Cast at Caveat Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Good Place's Marc Evan Jackson joins And Scene at Caveat Theater this Monday, June 16! And Scene is the the hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene as they go. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Marc Evan Jackson (Brooklyn 99, The Good Place), Neal Bledsoe (Othello Broadway, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls 2024), Eden Malyn (Orange is the New Black), Brian Morabito (Dropout, Queens of the Dead), Cameron Moir (Daredevil: Born Again), Erin Darke (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Danny Garcia (American Horror Story), Alex Dickson (Raaaatscraps, Stepfathers) and Desi Domo (The Conjuring). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker)