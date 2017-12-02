Mara Davi and Husband Are Expecting First Child

Mara Davi, most recently seen on Broadway starring in DAMES AT SEA, announced on Instagram that she and her husband Aaron Gaines are expecting their first child. The baby boy is anticipated to arrive in March of 2018. Check out the photos below!

Davi's stage credits include A MAN'S WORLD, MY PARIS, DAMES AT SEA, BEACHES, DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY, Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, A CHORUS LINE, and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE. She and Gaines are also the creators of Vintage Green, an initiative that focuses on sustainable living.

A post shared by Co-creator @vintage.green (@maradavi) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:17am PST





