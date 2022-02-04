Mannes School Of Music's Schneider Concerts Series Presents: Viano String Quartet

On Sunday, February 27 at 2p.m. The Schneider Concerts, a program of The New School's Mannes School of Music, will present its first in-person chamber music concert in two years: the New York Debut of the Viano String Quartet. The Viano Quartet's debut on the series was originally schedule for March 2020 and was the first performance the Schneider Concerts had to cancel due to the coronavirus. It is very fitting the Quartet's performance should be our first return to in person events.

The performance will take place in the Center for Jewish History's Forchheimer Auditorium at 15 W. 16th Street. Visit newschool.edu/mannes/Schneider-Concerts or call (212) 229-5873 for tickets and information.

All attendees will be required to wear masks and present proof of full vaccination (either a vaccine card or New York State Excelsior Pass).

Caroline Shaw String Quartet "The Evergreen" (2020) - New York Premiere

Béla Bartók String Quartet No. 5 (1934)

Antonín Dvořák String Quartet in G Major, Op. 106 (1895)

Program approximately 2 hours, including intermission

The Schneider Concerts' mission to offer outstanding performance at accessible admission fees means that this exceptional program is available for about the cost of a movie ticket. Single tickets for $20 general admission and $17 for seniors are available, as well as stand-by $5 student tickets. Call (212) 229-5873 or visit www.newschool.edu/mannes/schneider-concerts for more information.

The Viano String Quartet is the First Prize Winner of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition and the current Nina von Maltzahn String Quartet-in-Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music. Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, the quartet has performed all over the world in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Izumi Hall, Konzerthaus Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The quartet achieved incredible success in their formative years, with an unbroken streak of top prizes. In addition to their career-defining achievement at the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, they received the Grand Prize at the 2019 ENKOR International Music Competition and second prize at the 2019 Yellow Springs Chamber Music Competition. At the 2018 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition, they received Third Prize, the Haydn Prize for the best performance of a Haydn quartet, and the Sidney Griller Award for the best performance of the compulsory work, Thomas Ades' "The Four Quarters". They received the Silver Medal at the 2018 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and Third Prize at the 2017 9th Osaka International Chamber Music Competition before any of the members turned 20. The name "Viano" was created to describe the four individual instruments in a string quartet interacting as one. Each of the four instruments begins with the letter "v", and like a piano, all four string instruments together play both harmony and melody, creating a unified instrument called the "Viano".