Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody 'Confident' Their Cancelled Showtime Series Will Find a Home

Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, are "confident" that they will find a home for their cancelled Showtime series.

As previously reported, Showtime cancelled Seasoned, a scripted comedy inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship, before it aired earlier this year.

The six episode, half-hour series was co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. It was inspired by the couple's viral video content on Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube.

The family sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the "delicious and fun" series, sharing that they still have hope audiences will see it after its cancellation.

"I’m quite confident we’re going to find a new home. I’m pretty seasoned in this game, forgive the use of the show title, and I know when something is this unique," Patinkin shared.

"I was shocked at first [that Showtime pulled it]," Grody continued. "But I really believe … Nothing so bad that good can’t come from it."

SEASONED was intended to follow the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.

"I’ve wanted the world to know my wife for 40-some years, and whatever I’d do to suggest a larger venue than off-off-Broadway, where she writes her wonderful plays and does other people’s wonderful plays, she’d cut my balls off. And so my son made the one wish I could never make happen happen, which was to get the world to know this amazing person," Patinkin concluded.