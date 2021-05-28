Mandy Patinkin, Oskar Eustis and More Join JOE PAPP AT 100 Event

Actor/Singer Mandy Patinkin, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Papp biographer Helen Epstein will be among the many celebrities and theater industry leaders confirmed for the 100th birthday commemoration of legendary theatre producer Joe Papp on June 22, 2021.

Born "Yosl Papirofsky," Papp will be the subject of Celebrating 'Yosl' - Joe Papp at 100, hosted by YI Love Jewish and featuring a full day of events, including virtual and in-person celebrity broadcasts. The schedule will include musical performances, plays, monologues, scenes, lectures and testimonials culminating in the celebrity-studded signature Gala event and Exclusive VIP Reception, celebrating the life of the renowned producer who created "Shakespeare in the Park" and The Public Theater in New York City.

"YI Love Jewish is proud to confirm the participation of many celebrities and entertainment professionals who want to honor the man who gave so much to enhance their lives and careers," said Avi Hoffman, YI Love Jewish Founder and CEO, world renowned actor and Jewish cultural activist who was mentored by Joe Papp in the 1980's.

Participants will be joining the festivities to varying degrees, from short video testimonials to videotaped interviews to in-person virtual participation.

A few of the currently confirmed participants include superstar actors/social media celebrities: Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody, Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater, Playwright David Henry Hwang, Stage and Screen star Rex Smith, Author and Joe Papp biographer Helen Epstein, Actress, Producer and Director Morgan Jenness, Actor and Director Mark Linn Baker, and Chair of The Public Theater Board of Trustees Arielle Tepper.

Celebrating 'Yosl': Joe Papp at 100 will feature live, virtual and pre-recorded performances starting at 11 a.m. and continuing into the evening. In the spirit of Papp's visionary FREE Shakespeare in the Park, MOST of the day's events will be free of charge with the exception of an exclusive, celebrity-filled LIVE and VIRTUAL Gala and Reception, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $36 for the Virtual Gala at 7 p.m.; $100 for the Virtual Gala at 7 p.m. AND an Exclusive Celebrity Virtual VIP Reception at 9 p.m. (A very limited number of the $100 in-person tickets may be made available due to CDC Guidelines.)

Learn more at www.yilovejewish.org/papp100.