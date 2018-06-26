Man Arrested For Groping Teens at ANASTASIA Stage Door

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a man has been accused of groping three teenage girls outside of the Broadhurst Theater following a performance of Anastasia the Musical. The incident was reported last night, Friday June 22, just after 11 p.m.

Authorities say that the man stood amongst the crowd outside the theater's stage door, where he groped and brushed against the three girls, aged 15, 16, and 19.

Now CBS New York reports that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police report that the younger victims were visiting from Virginia and the oldest victim was from Oklahoma.

Following the incident the NYPD and private security kept watch on the stage door for Anastasia during the Saturday performance. An Anastasia spokesperson told CBSNY that "the situation is being managed by the authorities and we're offering complete support."

If anyone has information, they are being asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

