Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, Dan DeLuca & More to Star in A JOLLY HOLIDAY
Performances will begin Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Paper Mill Playhouse with an opening night on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, directed by Casey Hushion.
A Jolly Holiday will feature Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Cailen Fu (Broadway's Mean Girls), and Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's Songs for a New World). Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.
Performances will begin Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ), with an opening night on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The production will run through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe return and will require proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theater. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/
Celebrate the holidays with some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Join Disney on Broadway veteran performers as they gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, and Frozen. Like Mary Poppins herself, this show is guaranteed to make your heart feel light!
A Jolly Holiday will feature a book by Sandy Rustin (Paper Mill's upcoming production of Clue), choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Paper Mill's Songs for a New World), music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott (Disney's Tarzan on Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire) and music direction by Geoffrey Ko (Broadway's Be More Chill), who will also conduct. The production will feature scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), costume design by Sarita P. Fellows (New York Classical Theatre's Macbeth), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Paper Mill's West Side Story), and sound design by Matt Kraus (Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows). Kristin Newhouse (Disney's The Lion King, Mary Poppins) is the Production Stage Manager.
Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions. New this year, Paper Mill Prologues and Director's Viewpoint will be available to all ticket buyers on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app. A Q&A with the cast will be held Saturday, December 18, following the matinee.
Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.
Paper Mill Playhouse offers award-winning access programs and services, including an audio-described performance
Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.