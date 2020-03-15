Magic At Coney! Suspends all Programming

In light of current health and safety issues, Coney Island USA has postponed all performances of Magic at Coney!!! together with operations of the Freak Bar, Gift Shop and Coney Island Museum until further notice.

The following statement has been released:

We will let you know when we resume our programming. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later! We appreciate your understanding at this time and hope you ALL keep Safe and stay Healthy.





