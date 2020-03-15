Magic At Coney! Suspends all Programming
In light of current health and safety issues, Coney Island USA has postponed all performances of Magic at Coney!!! together with operations of the Freak Bar, Gift Shop and Coney Island Museum until further notice.
The following statement has been released:
We will let you know when we resume our programming. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later! We appreciate your understanding at this time and hope you ALL keep Safe and stay Healthy.
Met Opera To Launch Free Nightly Streams During Coronavirus Closure
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Suspends Operations In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension
Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.... (read more)
