Machine Dazzle's SURFACING Takes Over The Fitz Gallery At The Red Lion Inn

The Red Lion Inn has announced the opening of Surfacing, a new exhibit at The Fitz Gallery, featuring the innovative work of acclaimed artist and designer Machine Dazzle.

Surfacing will be on display from March 22 through June 30 and offers a captivating exploration of upcycling and reinvention, providing a fresh perspective on the past, present, and future of this historic Berkshire landmark. In celebration of Surfacing, Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Red Lion Inn will co-host an epic pool party, taking place at the Inn on Saturday, June 28.

In Surfacing, Machine Dazzle transforms The Red Lion Inn's archival materials—ranging from paintings, prints, and frames to wallpaper, furniture, and decorative objects—into dynamic works of art. Through deconstruction, repurposing, and juxtaposing these elements, Dazzle revitalizes forgotten objects, blurring the lines between past and future while telling stories of forgotten characters.

"As an artist, I am constantly fascinated by the intersection of discovery and invention," says Dazzle. "In Surfacing, I aim to breathe new life into the objects that surround us, inviting viewers to reconsider what we often take for granted and explore the unexpected beauty in what we tend to overlook."

Machine Dazzle, the renowned and radical Emmy, Obie, and Irene Sharaff award-winning artist and Costume Designer renowned, has worked with icons like Taylor Mac, Julie Atlas Muz, Basil Twist, and Justin Vivian Bond. His work has been featured in distinguished venues like the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, and he has received an array of prestigious accolades, including the Bessie Award for Outstanding Visual Design. Surfacing marks his first solo exhibit at The Fitz Gallery, where his transformative works invite guests to explore the boundaries between memory and innovation.

“Machine Dazzle is an accomplished artist and Costume Designer—and an incredible human,” says Sarah Eustis, Founder & CEO of Main Street Hospitality. “His ability to turn everyday objects into mesmerizing works of art reflects the creative spirit of The Red Lion Inn and the Berkshires. It's a true privilege to have him spend time with us and create work inside The Inn, and we are excited to share his vision with our guests.”