MY UNDESIRABLE FRIENDS: PART I — LAST AIR IN MOSCOW Sets U.S. Premiere

The US theatrical premiere of MY UNDESIRABLE FRIENDS: PART I — LAST AIR IN MOSCOW, directed by Julia Loktev, will take place on Friday, August 15 at New York City's Film Forum.

The film will be shown in two sections – CRACKDOWN: Chapters 1-3 (213 min. including a 15-min. intermission) and FIRST WEEK OF WAR: Chapters 4-5 (125 min.). Each section is a separate admission.

The documentary is set in Moscow, winter 2021. At TV Rain, the only remaining independent channel, young journalists have been branded “foreign agents”— targeted for surveillance or worse, and required to tag their reporting with a disclaimer that they are serving foreign powers. Regardless: Ksyusha furiously produces and edits stories to distract herself from her fellow-journalist fiancé’s imprisonment.

Anya hosts everyday heroes of resistance on her interview show, while shielding both her sanity and her young daughter from the regime’s relentless “f*ckery”; Sonya produces the “Hi, You’re a Foreign Agent” podcast at her kitchen table while beholding her empty living room (why buy a sofa when who knows what will happen to her?); Alesya fends off anxiety that her office has been bugged, while hiding her relationship with her girlfriend from her traditional mother. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just weeks away, as these Gen-Z heroines confront propagandist absurdity and personal endangerment, fighting for the soul of a country they love to the bitter end.

MY UNDESIRABLE FRIENDS: PART I - LAST AIR IN MOSCOW had its world premiere in the Main Slate of the 2024 New York Film Festival and its international premiere at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival.