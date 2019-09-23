MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Announces Ticket Onsale Dates
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced ticketing information today for the upcoming American premiere of the London Theatre Company production of My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney, by Elizabeth Strout, adapted by Rona Munro, and directed by Richard Eyre. The New York production is produced in association with Penguin Random House Audio.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning tomorrow Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00am EST through Tuesday, October 1 at 9:59am EST.
Presale tickets are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members beginning Tuesday, October 1 at 10:00am EST through Monday, October 7 at 9:59am EST. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.
Single tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00am EST online at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200, or at The Friedman Theatre box office.
My Name is Lucy Barton will begin previews on Monday, January 6, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, January 15, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. A sold-out sensation originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London, Ms. Linney was hailed as "luminous" by the The New York Times, "genuinely phenomenal" by Time Out, and the play was called "deeply affecting and heartbreaking" by The Observer.
Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre "with a keen-eyed compassion." - The New York Times
The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design).
