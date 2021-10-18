Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit.

Oct. 18, 2021  
Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

This week's top Stage Mags include...

Murder on the Orient Express - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Frigorific - Hudson Guild Theatre

We Can All Relate - Clinton High School

Admissions - Capital Stage

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!


