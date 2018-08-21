MTC Will Honor Bernadette Peters at 2018 Fall Benefit

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2018 Fall Benefit, honoring legendary three-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, on Monday evening, November 19 at 583 Park Avenue.

Bernadette Peters has been a longtime member of the MTC family, since she co-starred with Christine Baranski in Sally and Marsha, directed by Lynne Meadow in 1982, at which time she joined the MTC Board.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings.

Best known for her work on stage, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly! She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including Amazon Prime's highly popular "Mozart in the Jungle," which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also appeared in the CBS All-Access series, "The Good Fight," a spin-off of the network's popular series, "The Good Wife."

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She recently appeared in City Center's Encores!production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies, which also played the Kennedy Center.

Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She earned her second Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She also received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy (as Momma Rose), in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

Other television credits include NBC-TV's "Smash," ABC-TV's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Ugly Betty," to name a few. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in 17 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in "Pennies From Heaven." Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, and Coming Up Roses.

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Sue Bovenkerk Slager, Lisa Towbin and Susan Winter are co-chairs of the 2018 Fall Benefit.

The event will begin with cocktails which will be followed by by dinner and a tribute to Bernadette Peters. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission as a leading non-profit theatre company, producing contemporary plays on and off-Broadway, nurturing new talent through its Artistic Development Program, and, through its esteemed Education Program, connecting young people with theatre as a source of joy, understanding, and self-expression.

Tables and individual tickets, which include cocktails, dinner, and the tribute, are now on sale. Tables are available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000, and individual tickets are on sale for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000.To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/season-tickets/events/fall-benefit/ or contact MTC Special Events at (212) 399-3000 x 4244 or email events@mtc-nyc.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

