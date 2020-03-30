MTC Cancels POOR YELLA REDNECKS and THE BEST WE COULD DO

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the cancellation of its spring season, including Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman's The Best We Could (a family tragedy).

Both plays were set to begin performances in May. MTC hopes to reschedule both productions in a future season.

Told from the mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets.

In The Best We Could a father-daughter cross-country road trip veers off course when family ties collide with the values of a changing culture.

For more information visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com.





