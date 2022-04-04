MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Record an Original Broadway Cast Album

Producer Kevin McCollum announced today that the original Broadway cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will record a cast album this week in New York City. The album will feature the Broadway cast that opened the show on December 5, 2021, including Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Distribution details and a release date will be announced soon.

The new musical comedy resumes performances on Broadway on Thursday, April 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Make-up & Prosthetics Designer Tommy Kurzman.

Each day beginning at 9:00am, a limited amount of rush tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $35. To gain access to rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the Today Tix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Mobile rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Mrs. Doubtfire will follow New York State, City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members who enter the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This may include, but will not be limited to, the following COVID-19 Safety Measures: wearing a properly fitted mask at all times while on the premises, temperature checks prior to entering theatre, certifying whether you have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to entering the theatre, social distancing when reasonable, and contact tracing.

For performances through April 30, 2022, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For full policy details, click here.

The ventilation system in the Stephen Sondheim Theatre auditorium is equipped with MERV 15 filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, Roundabout Theatre Company will be implementing applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance.