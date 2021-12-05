Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Opens on Broadway- Updating Live!
Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy, officially opened on Broadway tonight, December 5, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).
Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.
Let's see what the critics had to say...
"A good time for all ages, despite our beloved, battered Broadway, is exactly what the audience-friendly, warm-centered, modestly scaled "Mrs. Doubtfire" delivers. In other seasons, this show might have looked like more of the same. Fair enough. It's retro. It's old-school musical comedy. It's no font of formative innovation."