MOULIN ROUGE!'s Justin Townsend Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Justin Townsend received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for his work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His Broadway credits include Jagged Little Pill, Saint Joan, Present Laughter, The Little Foxes, The Humans (Tony nomination), American Psycho (Tony nomination), Fool for Love, Casa Valentina, A Night with Janis Joplin, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Other Place, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He served as Creative Director for Drake's "Boy Meets World" European Tour and OVO Fest 2017. He previously worked with Alex Timbers on Here Lies Love. He is an associate professor at Brooklyn College.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.