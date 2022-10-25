MONSOON WEDDING Comes to Qatar Next Month
Performances will run 15 - 27 November, 2022 at the Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre, Souq Waqif.
Award-winning film director Mira Nair brings Monsoon Wedding to life in a new musical adaptation set to light up the stage in Qatar this fall.
East and West converge at the four-day wedding celebration of Delhi-born Aditi and New Jersey-raised Hemant. A south Delhi princess, Aditi has agreed to marry on the rebound from a disastrous affair, but her activist cousin Ria urges her to think beyond marriage. Hemant, the Ivy-league groom from New Jersey, has never felt at home in his own skin and is hoping to find an anchor with his new wife's family.
As the lavish festivities get underway, Aditi's bravery lands her into trouble, her father is in the thick of financial woe, Hemant is just as lost in the old world as in the new, and dark family secrets come to light. In Monsoon Wedding the Musical, two families across oceans come together and decide if they can find a way towards loving each other or if their differences will tear them apart.
Next up, the musical is headed to St. Ann's Warehouse off-Broadway in May 2023. Learn more at https://stannswarehouse.org/show/monsoon-wedding/.
