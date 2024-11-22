MOANA 2 Soundtrack Now Available Featuring New Songs by Barlow & Bear

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available now. Featuring the music of Grammy® Award winning songwriters Barlow & Bear, Moana 2 marks the return of Billboard Music Award- and American Music Award-winning songwriter Opetaia Foa‘i and Grammy-winning composer Mark Mancina. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” will be in cinemas Nov. 29—tickets are on sale now everywhere tickets are sold.

A new music featurette is now available with recording studio footage and exclusive interviews with Auli‘I Cravalho (voice of Moana), Dwayne Johnson (voice of Maui), Director Jason Hand, and Barlow & Bear, Opetaia Foa‘I and Mark Mancina, who are behind the films original new songs and score.

Walt Disney Records will release the Moana 2 Deluxe Soundtrack November 25, which includes the Score, Instrumental and ATMOS versions via Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon Music.

“Music is always such an important part of all of our stories, whether it's a musical or not,” said producer Yvett Merino. “‘Moana 2’ is a stunning, sweeping musical, and music plays such an important role. The songs throughout the film help move the story forward in such a special way, the score is so dynamic. It has been such a great experience.”

The musical legacy leading up to “Moana 2” is profound—the team was deeply inspired by the characters, world and music “Moana” delivered. Said director Jason Hand, “The music in this film will make you laugh, it will make you think. It’s going to set up camp in your mind. It’s truly unforgettable.”

The Moana Original Soundtrack has garnered over 20 billion worldwide streams since its release in 2016 and featured the catchy earworm “You’re Welcome” and the power anthem “How Far I’ll Go.” “You’re Welcome” is performed by Dwayne Johnson, who voices “Maui” in the films, has been RIAA® certified 6 times platinum and is the most watched video on DisneyMusic VEVO with over 1.6 Billion views to date. “How Far I’ll Go” is performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, who voices Moana, has been RIAA® certified 7 times platinum and was nominated for an Oscar® Award and Golden Globe® Award for Best Original Song.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Hualālai Chung as Moni, Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Gerald Faitala Ramsey as Tautai Vasa, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. Directed by Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller and David G. Derrick Jr., from a script by Jared Bush and Ledoux Miller, the film is produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.