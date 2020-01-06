MJ the Musical is Holding National Auditions For 'Michaels' Of Varying Ages

MJ the musical has announced a multi-city search for actors of all ages, including young performers to play Michael Jackson at age 10. These auditions come on the heels of the recently announced star casting of Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson. Actors are being sought for Broadway stage roles as well as to understudy, and must possess the singing and dancing chops for the role of Michael Jackson at various stages of his life in the upcoming Broadway production.

As previously announced, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top- selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Auditions will take place across the country throughout January in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles. Complete details on each of these planned open calls is listed below. Video submissions will also be accepted.

Those interested in auditioning can find more information at www.mjthemusical.com.

Audition Dates

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Saturday, January 11th, 2020

Open Call from 12-3pm

Hyatt Place Washington DC

1522 K Street NW

Washington, D.C 20005

CHICAGO, IL

Saturday, January 11th, 2020

Open Call from 1 - 3:30 pm

Gus Giordano Dance School

5230 N Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60640

DETROIT, MI

Sunday, January 12th, 2020

Open Call from 10am - 12:30pm

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Detroit Downtown - Fort Shelby

525 W Lafayette Boulevard

Detroit, MI USA 48226

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Sunday, January 12th, 2020

Open Call from 12pm - 3pm

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

ATLANTA, GA

Saturday, January 25th, 2020

Open Call from 12-3pm

Sheraton Atlanta Hotel

165 Courtland Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

NEW YORK CITY, NY

Saturday, January 25th, 2020

Open Call from 10am - 1pm

Telsey + Company

1501 Broadway, Suite #510

NYC, NY 10036

*Must bring ID to enter the building

LOS ANGELES, CA

Saturday, February 1st, 2020

Open Call from 9am - 1pm

Screenland Studios

10501 Burbank Boulevard

North Hollywood, CA 91601





