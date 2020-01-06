MJ the Musical is Holding National Auditions For 'Michaels' Of Varying Ages
MJ the musical has announced a multi-city search for actors of all ages, including young performers to play Michael Jackson at age 10. These auditions come on the heels of the recently announced star casting of Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson. Actors are being sought for Broadway stage roles as well as to understudy, and must possess the singing and dancing chops for the role of Michael Jackson at various stages of his life in the upcoming Broadway production.
As previously announced, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top- selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
Auditions will take place across the country throughout January in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles. Complete details on each of these planned open calls is listed below. Video submissions will also be accepted.
Those interested in auditioning can find more information at www.mjthemusical.com.
Audition Dates
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Saturday, January 11th, 2020
Open Call from 12-3pm
Hyatt Place Washington DC
1522 K Street NW
Washington, D.C 20005
CHICAGO, IL
Saturday, January 11th, 2020
Open Call from 1 - 3:30 pm
Gus Giordano Dance School
5230 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
DETROIT, MI
Sunday, January 12th, 2020
Open Call from 10am - 12:30pm
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Detroit Downtown - Fort Shelby
525 W Lafayette Boulevard
Detroit, MI USA 48226
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sunday, January 12th, 2020
Open Call from 12pm - 3pm
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
ATLANTA, GA
Saturday, January 25th, 2020
Open Call from 12-3pm
Sheraton Atlanta Hotel
165 Courtland Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saturday, January 25th, 2020
Open Call from 10am - 1pm
Telsey + Company
1501 Broadway, Suite #510
NYC, NY 10036
*Must bring ID to enter the building
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saturday, February 1st, 2020
Open Call from 9am - 1pm
Screenland Studios
10501 Burbank Boulevard
North Hollywood, CA 91601
