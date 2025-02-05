MJ Welcomes New 'Little Michael' on Broadway and National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway newcomer Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. will join the cast of MJ, alternating the role of ‘Little Michael’. Originally from Brooklyn, Christopher will make his Broadway debut in the production on Wednesday, February 5.

He replaces current cast member Eric Williams who departed the production on Sunday, February 2nd.

Additionally, Quentin Blanton, Jr. joined the cast as ‘Little Michael’ on the First National Tour of MJ on Tuesday, January 28th .

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon). The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’

Since beginning performances in December 2021, the Broadway production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The North American Tour is currently playing in Norfolk, VA starring Jordan Markus, the West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, and opened in Hamburg, Germany at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro on December 1. The Tony Award winning production will open in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

Biographies

CHRISTOPHER SEAN COOPER JR. (Little Michael, u/s Little Marlon - Broadway). A 9-year old Actor/Model/Entertainer, native of Brooklyn, NY and the son of a gospel recording artist and a professional performance coach. Christopher is a triple threat whose affinity with performing has already garnered acclaim on both the stage and screen. Most notable credits include Circle of Sisters Expo, Netflix's “Sweet Tooth” (Teddy) and Apple TV’s “Wonder Pets: In the City” (Tate).