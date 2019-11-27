MINGUS: InterSchool Orchestras Of New York & Mingus Dynasty Performed In Concert

On November 17, 2019, InterSchool Orchestras of New York and the Mingus Dynasty collaborated to present MINGUS at Long Island University Kumble Theater in Brooklyn, NY. This concert featured never-before-heard full orchestra arrangements of popular Mingus tunes arranged by Earl McIntyre. It also featured Renée Manning and solo performances by the Mingus Dynasty.

InterSchool Orchestras of New York in partnership with Mingus Dynasty presented a thrilling concert of Mingus' music. New arrangements, created by Earl McIntyre and featuring members of Mingus Dynasty, reimagined Mingus' Nobody Knows the Bradley I Know, Duke Ellington's Sound of Love, and Don't Let it Happen Here to include the powerful sound of a full symphony orchestra. The ISO Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Barry Stern, consists of students, aged 12 to 19, from every corner of New York City.

Mingus Dynasty Musicians included Alto Saxophone: Alex Foster; Tenor Saxophone: Scott Robinson; Trumpet: Dr. Alex Pope Norris; Trombone: Robin Eubanks; Piano: Theo Hill;

Bass: Boris Kozlov and Drums: Donald Edwards. Singer Renée Manning was also featured.

The nimble and expert Mingus Dynasty was the first band Sue Mingus organized after Charles Mingus's death in 1979. Because Mingus always said he was first and foremost a composer, and because he left behind over 300 compositions that deserved to be played, a band carrying on his music became a natural, if unanticipated, mission. Today, nearly forty years later, the rich legacy of Mingus music ignites the bandstand while new generations of musicians-many of them not even alive during the composer's lifetime-add their individual voices and continue to interpret and build on his compositions. Together they transform a musical legacy into a modern creative force.

Founded in 1972 and incorporated in 1974, the InterSchool Orchestras of New York (ISO) began with a single orchestra of 20 children. Today, ISO serves more than 250 children, creating opportunities for school-aged children in New York City to make music together through four tiered level orchestras. ISO provides a nurturing environment where all children can realize their personal best, achieve high artistic standards, and share music with the community. The ensembles perform in major concert halls, schools and community centers, bringing great music to over 7,000 people annually. Generous financial aid and scholarships ensure that every child can participate. For more information, please visit http://isorch.org/.

All ISO concerts and educational programs are made possible in part with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. In addition, ISO is generously supported with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





