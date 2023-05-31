MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Original Cast Album to be Released Featuring Kristolyn Lloyd, Max Crumm & More

The cast also features Jakeim Hart, Tiffany Engen, Syndi Beaudoin and more.

By:
The cast of Out of the Box Theatrics’ Millennials Are Killing Musicals by Nico Juber, directed by Ciara Renée, will head into the studio this week to record its original cast album to be released this fall on Yellow Sound Label.  

The Off-Broadway cast recording will be produced by Michael Croiter and Nico Juber. co-producers include Catherine Gray, Debra Smalley, and Kelly Ann Winget.

Juber, Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner, wrote the book, music, and lyrics for this original musical comedy that explores reclaiming authentic happiness in a social media-filtered world. 

Millennials Are Killing Musicals follows Brenda, a single Millennial mom who wants to do better "adulting" like the seemingly perfect Jake's Mom at her daughter's school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up at her house, eight months pregnant, totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women must shed the Greek chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.

The album features 15 songs from the show, which starred Kristolyn Lloyd (1776, Dear Evan Hansen), joined by Broadway alums Max Crumm (Grease), Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous), Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde), and Syndi Beaudoin alongside Diana Huey (Honor), Sheri Sanders (Urinetown), and Jae W.B. (Luna & The Star Bodies). Serving as understudies are Jessie Alagna (Emojiland) and Kathel Griffin (Here and Their). 

Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen) directed the limited run. The creative team also included Ted Arthur (Diana, The Prom, Off-Broadway's Cyrano) as Music Supervisor and Arranger, Devyn Rush as Vocal Arranger, Harmony Harris as Associate Director, Macy Schmidt (Kimberly Akimbo, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), as Orchestrator, Sheela Ramesh (Six, Off-Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, NBC's “Annie Live!”) as Music Director, Andrea Yohe (New York, New York) as Associate Music Director, Sarah Parker (Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof) as Choreographer, Hope Easterbrook as Associate Choreographer, Lindsay Fuori (Irish Repertory Theatre's Made By God) as Scenic Designer, Brynne Oster-Bainnson (Off-Broadway's Hit the Wall) as Costume Designer, Jamie Roderick (Off-Broadway's Midnight at the Never Get; Red Roses, Green Gold; The Woodsman) as Lighting Designer, Bill Toles (Mint Theater's Rat Trap) as Sound Designer, Taylor Edelle Stuart (The Outsiders) as Projection Designer, Rachel A. Zucker (Kinky Boots, Six) as Production Supervisor, Kaleigh Bernier (Be More Chill) as Stage Manager, Kaelyn Kreicberg (Girl from the North Country, Cost of Living) as Assistant Stage Manager, and Chafik Waddy as Production Assistant/Wardrobe Supervisor.

The band includes Britton Matthews on drums, Andrea Yohe on piano, Benjamin Samuelson on guitar, and Thomas E. Carley on bass. 

Out of the Box Theatrics produced this run alongside New York Theatre Barn as associate producer. Gender Consultant is Shira Helena Gitlin and EDI Consultant is Tiffany Vega-Gibson. Aaron Grant Theatrical serves as general manager and Brandon Powers as lead for Creator Partnerships & Community. 

YELLOW SOUND LABEL is a 12 time Emmy Award-winning and 3 time Grammy Award-nominated, cutting-edge company that produces established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings. YellowSoundLabel.com

For more information visit MillennialsAreKillingMusicals.com



Recommended For You