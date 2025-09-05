MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Sets World Premiere at 2025 Hamptons Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of the official theatrical release of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed capture of the acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival will make its world premiere at the 2025 Hamptons Film Festival as the closing night film. The festival runs from October 3-13 in East Hampton, with the closing night screening of Merrily taking place on Sunday, October 12.

The proshot will screen alongside spotlight tiles that include Richard Linklater's Blue Moon, Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, Hedda, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and more. Learn more about the festival and purchase passes here.

Sony Pictures Classics and Fathom Entertainment will release the proshot for the Tony Award-winning revival in theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025. Directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman, the film captures the landmark Broadway revival that became one of the most celebrated theatrical events in recent memory.

The production stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, alongside Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez, with Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers rounding out the principal cast.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

In a podcast appearance with WhatsOnStage, Sonia Friedman revealed more about the filmed version: "It's not like anything I've ever seen before. It's not a capture, I'll tell you that much. It's like a film in its own right," she shared. "Maria has created sort of a new genre… She's taken six months to edit this, pretty much full time. It's unbelievable."

Produced by Friedman alongside David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, and RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick, the film offers fans around the world the opportunity to experience the revival that redefined Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 cult classic.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, then becoming an inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, the musical features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy