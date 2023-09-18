MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Broadway Rush Ticket Policies

Melissa Etheridge: My Window will launch rush ticket policies for Etheridge’s ten-week Broadway residency at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), as follows:



The digital rush offered through Telecharge, is available at rush.telecharge.com, starting at 11 AM ET, on performance day, until 30 minutes before curtain. The Telecharge rush pricing is $44.50 ($39.50 + $5 service charge) per ticket, with a limit of (2) per person, subject to availability, on a first come, first served basis. More tickets may become available throughout the day.



The digital rush offered through TodayTix, is available at todaytix.com, starting at 9 AM ET on performance day, and ending when tickets are sold out, or two hours before curtain. The Today Tix rush pricing is $47.50 ($39.50 + $8 service fee) per ticket, with a limit of (2) per person, subject to availability, on a first come, first served basis.



In-person rush tickets are offered at the Circle in the Square box office (235 West 50th Street, between Broadway & 8th Avenue) from 10 AM ET to 11 AM ET, on performance day. The in-person rush ticket pricing is $39.50 per ticket, with a limit of (2) per person, subject to availability, on a first come, first served basis.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I'm the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” and more. Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.



Etheridge said: “I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there. I never felt more connected to this community and New York audiences than I did after telling my life story off-Broadway last year. The intimacy of the live theatrical stage is like no other, and Circle in the Square is going to be a magical home for my show’s Broadway debut. I can't wait to come back to the City! It’s a deeply personal experience to be able to tell these stories again, in a fresh and exciting way, and reconnect with my fans and theatergoers.”

In October 2022, Etheridge celebrated the world premiere of Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. The three-week, sold-out engagement was performed at New World Stages in New York City. The New York Times calls the show "honest and searing. The smoky-voiced, out-and-proud trailblazer finds her own way in ‘My Window’…. pairing completely charming tales with staggeringly beautiful renditions of her songs.” Theatermania says My Window is “A GREAT Party. Etheridge delights us with a dry sense of humor and a whole lot of tremendous music as she recounts her life. She’s an amazing performer - had me in the palm of her hand!” Queerty declares, “Etheridge’s star power is undeniable, she delivers the emotional ferocity that is the very definition of rock ‘n roll. And her stories have the well-crafted arc and casualness of sitting at your favorite bar with a bestie.”

The Broadway residency is produced by Michael Cohl and EMC Presents, in association with Larry Mestel, Deborah Klein, and Steven Greener for Primary Wave Music. Glenn Orsher serves as Executive Producer.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window is written by Melissa Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge (“Nurse Jackie” showrunner, “That ‘70s Show”), and directed by Amy Tinkham (Aerosmith’s "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas Residency, Dancing with the Stars Live). Alongside Etheridge, the on-stage cast also includes Kate Owens in her Broadway debut as “The Roadie”. The creative team includes scenic design by Emmy Award nominee Bruce Rodgers (Super Bowl Halftime shows since 2010), projection design by Olivia Sebesky (James Taylor, Chad Deity), lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes (Phish, David Byrne's “Contemporary Color”), costume design by Andréa Lauer (American Idiot), sound design by Shannon Slaton (assoc. Meteor Shower), and makeup and hair design by Neil Scibelli. McBee is the Production Stage Manager.



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE | TICKETING

Tickets start at $99.50 plus fees and are on sale now lone.

The performance schedule varies (check the website): there is typically a performance on Tuesday or Wednesday at 7 pm, plus Thursday at 7 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 8 pm, and Sunday at 3 pm. For the most up-to-date information, check the website.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE

(Writer/Performer) stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest-charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singers for more than two decades. In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy® Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy® telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so, she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

On October 7, 2016, Melissa Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014’s critically lauded This Is M.E. Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the album received stellar reviews from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more. She followed that up with the release of The Medicine Show in April 2019. For The Medicine Show, Melissa reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks and sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The Medicine Show deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing.

In June of 2020, Etheridge launched The Etheridge Foundation to support groundbreaking scientific research into effective new treatments for opioid use disorder. The Foundation works towards advancing treatment approaches that address the root causes of opioid abuse and make available better, more effective solutions for people to truly heal their opioid use disorder.

On September 17, 2021, Melissa released a new album called One Way Out. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut….until now! The time was finally right, and fans finally got a deeper glimpse of who Melissa was then.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson