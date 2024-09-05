MEGALOPOLIS to Receive Special Advance New York Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 62nd New York Film Festival, IMAX, and Lionsgate have announced the special advance screening of NYFF62 Special Event selection, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, to take place Monday, September 23, at the AMC Lincoln Square (1998 Broadway, New York).

Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of NYFF, will moderate a pre-screening conversation with the filmmaker and special guests. Megalopolis: The Ultimate IMAX Experience will be live streamed to audiences in select cities across the U.S., bringing this special conversation to fans nationwide, followed by an advance screening of the film.

The event will be live-streamed to 66 participating IMAX theaters in cities across the U.S. simultaneously at 8:30pm EDT / 5:30pm PDT.

Megalopolis is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman. The movie is produced by Barry Hirsch, Fred Roos, Michael Bederman. Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27.

Francis Ford Coppola is a world-renowned film director who has made such classics as The Godfather films, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now. He also directed the film version of The Outsiders, the musical adaptation of which is currently on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Coppola's musical endeavors include One From the Heart (which recently received a new cut) and Finian's Rainbow, adapted from the stage musical. Watch the trailer below.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate