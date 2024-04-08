ONE FROM THE HEART to Receive Release of Reimagined Version on Digital and 4K

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Francis Ford Coppola's 1982 cult classic will be making a grand return!

Following its limited theatrical release in January, One from the Heart: Reprise will soon be available to watch at home. The original film, released in 1982, was considered a critical and financial failure at the time but, in the years since, has developed a cult following for the colorful and musical extravaganza that it is.

The digital version of the film will be released on Tuesday, April 9 with the 4K Blu-ray coming to stores on May 7.

Film Synopsis

One from the Heart: Reprise is a spectacular 4K restoration and reimagining of the 1982 cult classic from Francis Ford Coppola. Six minutes of footage have been added to replace the original negative, previously thought to be destroyed, resulting in a brand-new "Reprise" version, approved by Coppola himself. One from the Heart: Reprise tells the story of a Las Vegas couple (Teri Garr, Frederic Forrest) whose break-up on the Fourth of July leads them both to a night on the Strip in pursuit of their romantic fantasies (Raul Julia, Nastassja Kinski). But in this town of gamblers and dreamers, should they bet it all on dreams, or give true love another roll of the dice? Featuring breathtaking design, show-stopping set pieces, the stunning photography of Vittorio Storaro (Apocalypse Now, The Last Emperor) and accompanied by the wonderful Oscar®-nominated music of the one and only Tom Waits, this neon explosion of color, sound, and innovation is a cinematic valentine for all movie lovers.

Bonus Features

4K DISC – ONE FROM THE HEART: REPRISE

• Francis Ford Coppola Feature Commentary

• NEW The Look of One from the Heart

• NEW The Cast of One from the Heart

• NEW The Choreography of One from the Heart

• NEW Reinventing the Musical: Baz Luhrmann One from the Heart

• NEW One from the Heart: Reprise, Restoration Comparison

• NEW 2024 Trailer



BLU-RAY DISC – ONE FROM THE HEART 1982 CUT

• The Making of One from the Heart

• The Dream Studio

• The Electronic Cinema

• Tom Waits and the Music from One from the Heart

• Deleted Scenes

• Videotaped Rehearsals

• Francis Ford Coppola Speaks to the Exhibitors

• Press Conference at the Studio

• This One’s from the Heart Music Video

• Stop-Motion Demo

• The Tom Waits Score: Alternate Tracks

• 2003 Theatrical Trailer

• 1982 Theatrical Trailer

Francis Ford Coppola is a world-renowned film director who has made such classics as The Godfather films, The Conversastion, and Apocalypse Now. He also directed the film version of The Outsiders, the musical adadaptation of which is currently on Broadway. In addition to One from the Heart, his other musical endeavors include the 1968 Finian's Rainbow, adapted from the stage musical. Coppola recently screened his upcoming film Megalopolis for friends and colleages in Los Angeles.