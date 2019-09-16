MEAN GIRLS Vocal Selections Are Available Now
In 2017, the stage adaptation of the popular 2004 film from Tina Fey, Mean Girls, hit the Broadway stage, featuring a book by Fey, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and music by Jeff Richmond. The show remains a fixture on Broadway and is set to begin a national tour later this month. Now, Hal Leonard presents the accompanying vocal selections for this smash hit.
The piano/vocal folio features 18 of the original songs from Benjamin and Richmond, including: "Apex Predator," "A Cautionary Tale," "Fearless," "I See Stars," "I'd Rather Be Me," "It Roars," "Meet the Plastics," "More Is Better," "Revenge Party," "Sexy," "Someone Gets Hurt," "Stop," "Stupid with Love," "What's Wrong with Me," "Where Do You Belong," and "World Burn."
The Mean Girls vocal selections are available for $19.99.
