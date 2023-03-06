Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production Today

Renee Rapp, who will reprise the role of Regina George that she played on Broadway, took to Instagram to share the news.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The upcoming Mean Girls movie musical officially goes into production today! Renee Rapp, who will reprise the role of Regina George that she played on Broadway, took to Instagram to share the news.

"5AM call day 1 mean girls tmrw," she writes in the caption accompanying a photo and video of herself presumably on her way to her early call.

Rapp stars in the musical alongside Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the original 2004 film. Additionally, it was just announced that Ashley Park will make a cameo.

Mean Girls is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



