Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney

The film is set to be released on Paramount+.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Mean Girls movie musical has found the rest of its Plastics!

Deadline reports that Avantika has been cast as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood will play Gretchen Wieners. Christopher Briney will play the role of Aaron Samuels. It has also been announced that Kyle Hanagami will serve as choreographer.

The will join the previously reported Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the WILD and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bebe Wood was most recently seen as Lake in Hulu's original series Love, Victor. She also was seen on screen in The New Normal and The Real O'Neals.

Avantika was recently seen alongside Rebel Wilson in Senior Year on Netflix. She was the first Indian American to star in a Disney Channel Original Movie with Spin in 2021.

Christopher Briney is known for his work in The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has also been seen in Dalí Land.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors Photo
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors
The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.
MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been Reinvented For Movie Musical Photo
MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Video: Lorne Michaels & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Walk the Red Carpet Photo
Video: Lorne Michaels & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Walk the Red Carpet
Mean Girls is now on stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there as the musical's stars walked the red carpet, along with producer Lorne Michaels. 
Everything You Need to Know About the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
It's a guide to the Mean Girls movie musical. A Mean Girls remake is officially happening with the adaption of the hit Broadway musical! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share