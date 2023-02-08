MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney

Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

The Mean Girls movie musical has found the rest of its Plastics!

Deadline reports that Avantika has been cast as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood will play Gretchen Wieners. Christopher Briney will play the role of Aaron Samuels. It has also been announced that Kyle Hanagami will serve as choreographer.

The will join the previously reported Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the WILD and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bebe Wood was most recently seen as Lake in Hulu's original series Love, Victor. She also was seen on screen in The New Normal and The Real O'Neals.

Avantika was recently seen alongside Rebel Wilson in Senior Year on Netflix. She was the first Indian American to star in a Disney Channel Original Movie with Spin in 2021.

Christopher Briney is known for his work in The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has also been seen in Dalí Land.