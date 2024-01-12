MEAN GIRLS Gets $3.3 Million Opening; Projected to Dominate Weekend Box Office

Mean Girls is projected to lead the long weekend box office, with a predicted $30 million gross.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 3 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

MEAN GIRLS Gets $3.3 Million Opening; Projected to Dominate Weekend Box Office

Mean Girls opened with a fetch $3.3 million in previews at the North American box office on Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that their box office score from the Thursday night showings put them on par with Wonka's initial screenings. The Timothee Chalamet-led movie musical has gone on to dominate the box office for multiple weeks.

Mean Girls is projected to lead the long weekend box office, with THR reporting that it will bring in $30 million. The Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.-directed movie musical cost $36 million to make.

The film currently has a fresh 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out what critics thought and read reviews here.

The adaptation of the 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical was originally intended to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but early scores for the film led Paramount to give it a theatrical release.

Released on the 20th anniversary of the original film, Mean Girls stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, with original stars Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. 

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.



RELATED STORIES

1
LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering Photo
LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering

The Les Misérables movie musical will return to theaters for one week this February with a new remastered edition. The special screening marks the film's debut in Dolby Cinemas, which will include enhanced audio from Dolby Atmos and remastered visuals by Dolby Vision. It stars Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, and more.

2
Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Photo
Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More

Get a first listen to the Mean Girls movie musical soundtrack featuring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Tim Meadows, and more. The soundtrack includes music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Rapp also contributed to 'What Ifs' and 'Not My Fault' featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

3
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as Amos Hart Next Week Photo
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Red Concepción in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

4
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sothebys Auction House Photo
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House

Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is collaborating with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear ItAriana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Video: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer as Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Their EngagementVideo: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer as Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Their Engagement
Busy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie MusicalBusy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie Musical
Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE TrailerVideo: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer

Videos

The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
Reneé Rapp Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe Video
Reneé Rapp Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe
How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City Video
How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You