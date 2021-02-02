MCC Theater to Stream Mfoniso Udofia's ON LOVE, Featuring Keith David, Antwayn Hopper, Anastacia McCleskey and More

MCC Theater announced today that MCC Theater's next LiveLab will be On Love by Mfoniso Udofia (Sojourners, runboyrun). Directed by Awoye Timpo (In Old Age, Good Grief), On Love will stream on MCC's YouTube Channel on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 6:30PM EST before becoming available on MCC on Demand. The reading will be followed by a 15-minute talkback. MCC Theater will also host a digital open mic night, Open Mic, On Love, on February 12, 2021 at 5:30PM EST.

Fire. Butterfly. Rollercoaster. How do you meaningfully connect? In this series of 7 short vignettes, poems and songs, On Love showcases the eight different types of love and the depths in which the human emotion can feel.

The cast of On Love will include Ta??mídaya?? Amay (Describe the Night, Coffeehouse Chronicles #124), Keith David (Jelly's Last Jam, 21 Bridges), Antwayn Hopper (Hair, A Strange Loop), Chiké Johnson (runboyrun, Amen Corner), Patrice Johnson (runboyrun, In Old Age), Zonya Love (The Color Purple, Avenue Q Nat'l Tour), and Anastacia McCleskey (Caroline, or Change, Waitress).

Scenic design is by Deilis Curiel and costume design is by Qween Jean. Ayisha Hunt is the stage manager.

Subscribers and Patrons have complimentary access to the live reading and On Demand option. Single tickets for the live reading are available for $7 at mcctheater.org. Following the live stream, On Love will be available on MCC On Demand for Subscribers and Patrons, as well as for 24-hour rentals for nonsubscribers through February 25, 2021.

Open Mic, On Love is inspired the various types of love explored in the LiveLab, including family love, community love, friendship love, and self-love. Participants are invited to share with the digital audience spoken-words, songs, monologues, or poetry that echo how they have been moved or affected by love. Open Mic, On Love will take place over Zoom on Friday, February 12 at 5:30PM EST. For more information or to sign up for the free event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-on-love-tickets-138842117511.

Subscriptions to MCC's 2021 season begin at $60 and include access to MCC On Demand, as well as a private Facebook group offering exclusive content. Subscription and Patron packages can be purchased at www.mcctheater.org/join-us/.

MCC Theater's LiveLabs is a series of one-act play readings, paying homage to how the company got its start with the One Act Festival nearly 35 years ago. Read live and streamed to the MCC Theater audience, LiveLabs run 25-45 minutes in length and are followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast.