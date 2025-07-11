 tracking pixel
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Album Signing to Take Place at the Drama Book Shop

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 29th at 1PM.

By: Jul. 11, 2025
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Album Signing to Take Place at the Drama Book Shop Image
To celebrate the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Tony Award winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, a special cast album signing event will take place at The Drama Book Shop on Tuesday, July 29th at 1PM. The album – which preserves the new romantic musical comedy’s score by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park – is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park.
 
Tickets for the event must be reserved for entry. Tickets can be reserved here. A pre-ordered purchase of the Maybe Happy Ending Original Broadway Cast Recording is required for admission. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be pre-purchased here.
 
The Broadway cast stars Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss, Theatre World Award-winner Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh; Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon who round out the production as the understudies.



