MATILDA's Laura Michelle Kelly Takes Over Instagram Saturday!

Get ready maggots because Laura Michelle Kelly is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Saturday, August 10th, at the Muny's production of Matilda! Be sure to tune in throughout the day as she takes us behind the scenes with all of the revolting children of the Muny's final show of the season! You're not gonna want to miss this trip to Crunchem Hall!

Laura is returning to the Muny as Miss Honey in Matilda after previously performing in The King and I and South Pacific. She won an Oliver Award for her title role in the world premiere of Disney's Mary Poppins. She has been seen in the New York productions of Finding Neverland, Me and My Girl, Mary Poppins, and Fiddler on the Roof. On the West End, she has appeared in My Fair Lady, Speed-the-Plow, Lord of the Rings, Beauty and the Beast, Whistle Down the Wind, Peter Pan, Les Misérables, and Mamma Mia! Her other U.S. regional credits include My Fair Lady and Camelot at the Kennedy Center and The Royal Family of Broadway at Barrington Stage. Her film credits include Sweeney Todd and Goddess. She can also be heard on the album 'The Storm Inside.' She has also appeared at Muny Magic at The Sheldon, Cadogen Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Royal Opera House, Millennium Stadium, Buckingham Palace, and Broadway at the White House on PBS.

With a story inspired by the eccentric genius of internationally-acclaimed author Roald Dahl, and a world inspired by St. Louis native and world-wide artistic legend Mary Engelbreit, Matilda shows how imagination is exactly what we all need to navigate life's many challenges. When sent to a dismal school, Matilda uses her clear eyes and keen smarts to help her discover her own surprising powers! Created by the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company, this four-time Tony Award-winning magical musical, still running in London's West End, is sure to marvel and entertain Muny audiences.

This powerful cast features Mattea Conforti (Matilda), Beth Malone (Miss Trunchbull), Laura Michelle Kelly (Miss Honey), Ann Harada (Mrs. Wormwood), Josh Grisetti (Mr. Wormwood) and Darlesia Cearcy (Mrs. Phelps). A psychokinetic ensemble completes this cast, including Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams. The company is also joined by the extraordinary Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.





