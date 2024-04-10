MARY JANE Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Illness

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight's (April 10th) performance of Manhattan Theatre Club's Mary Jane on Broaday has been cancelled due to a non-Covid related illness.

Manhattan Theatre Club shared the news on their Instagram.

About Mary Jane

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (A Doll’s House, 4000 Miles), starring Academy Award nominee & Critic’s Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window).

Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?