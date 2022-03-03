MARCH IS MUSIC 2022 Announces Concert Lineup

Pregones/PRTT's March Is Music (MIM) series returns with a lineup of nine classical, jazz, folk, and fusion concerts featuring locally and internationally acclaimed artists in the Bronx a.k.a. "El condado de la música" (The Borough of Music"). MIM 2022's first concert-Viva La Música-kicks off a two-year collaboration between The Rolling Stones saxophonist Tim Ries and Pregones/PRTT Musical Director Desmar Guevara, who also serves as chief curator along with Alvan Colón Lespier, Associate Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT. ­­

The monthlong series is dedicated in loving memory of Héctor "Tito" Matos (1968-2022), a giant of Puerto Rican plena percussion and culture.

Performances run Fridays through Sunday from March 4-27 live at Pregones Theater. FREE and low-cost tickets ranging from $5-$15 are available at www.pregonesprtt.org. The complete concert schedule and event description are below.

March Is Music builds on a commitment to present artists of the highest caliber in The Bronx. This multi-genre series showcases the range and vitality of today's varied musical cultures. Curated by seasoned Latinx artists, series concerts and dialogues draw links between music, dance, and popular culture, highlight ruptures and continuities in form and content and make room for intercultural fusion and exchange. Bronx Piano Sundays, taking place during March, this subseries shines a spotlight on one of Pregones/PRTT's prized possessions: a Steinway & Sons grand piano. Stellar pianists are invited to perform works of all styles and eras on this magnificent concert hall instrument. Showtime is 4 PM and admission is always FREE.

MIM 2022 is made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. For a complete list of funders, please visit www.pregonesprtt.org.

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater is an award-winning acting and music ensemble, multidiscipline arts presenter, and owner/steward of bilingual arts facilities in The Bronx and Manhattan. Our mission is to champion a Puerto Rican/Latinx cultural legacy of universal value through creation and performance of original plays and musicals, exchange and partnership with other artists of merit, and engagement of diverse audiences. Our year-round programs offer attractive and affordable opportunities for arts access and participation to NYC residents and visitors alike.