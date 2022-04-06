MACBETH Cancels Performances Through April 9th

Click Here for More Articles on Macbeth

Macbeth has cancelled all performances through April 9th, 2022 due to positive COVID test results within the company.

See their tweet below:

PERFORMANCE UPDATE:

Performances are being cancelled through Saturday, April 9th.⁰⁰We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/UocK4Qy4IA - Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 5, 2022

Macbeth began performances on March 29, 2022, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) and will open on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

MACBETH stars Daniel Craig as Macbeth and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home).