MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Costume Designer Ann Roth Wins Costume Designers Guild Award

The award honors the work of designers who have demonstrated excellence in the period film genre.

Apr. 14, 2021  

Legendary costume designer Ann Roth has been awarded the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Award for Excellence In Period Film for her work on Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The win marks Roth as a serious frontrunner for the Academy Award for costume design, according to Deadline.

Ann Roth is a Tony Award-winning costume designer with over 100 Broadway and feature film design credits.

Select design credits include the original Broadway productions of The Odd Couple, Purlie, Seesaw, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, They're Playing Our Song, Hurlyburly, The House of Blue Leaves, The Book of Mormon, and The Nance (Tony Award). Additional theatre includes The Iceman Cometh, Carousel, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, The Front Page, Shuffle Along, Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, This Is Our Youth, and A Raisin in the Sun.

Her film credits include The English Patient (Academy Award), The Post, Julie & Julia, The Reader, Doubt, Mamma Mia!, Cold Mountain, The Hours, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Birdcage, Klute, Working Girl, Silkwood, 9 to 5, Hair, and Midnight Cowboy. Roth was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2011.


