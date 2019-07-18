Luke Brady,Â Liam Tamne, Christine Allado,Â andÂ Alexia Khadime Will Lead THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in London

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film, today announces initial casting for its West End premiere production. Luke Brady and Liam Tamne will lead the cast as 'Moses' and 'Ramses' respectively, with Christine Allado as 'Tzipporah' and Alexia Khadime as 'Miriam'. Further casting to be announced.

Luke Brady (Moses) trained at RADA and is best known for playing 'Anthony Hope' in Jonathan Kent's acclaimed production of Sondheim's Sweeney Todd (West End and Chichester Festival Theatre). His other credits include: The Merchant of Venice, Twelfth Night and The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe and Tour); and St George and the Dragon (National Theatre).

Liam Tamne (Ramses) most recently starred as 'Guiseppe Naccarelli' in The Light in the Piazza at the South Bank Centre. He has also appeared in: Working (Southwark Playhouse); Spamilton (Menier Chocolate Factory); The Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour); The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Wicked in the West End. He appeared on The Voice (Series 2) and Eurovision: You Decide.

Christine Allado (Tzipporah) starred in the dual role of 'Peggy Schuyler' and 'Maria Reynolds' in the original London cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. Her additional theatre work includes: In The Heights (Kings Cross Theatre); Here Lies Love (National Theatre); and Sweet Charity (Manchester Royal Exchange). Christine has also toured internationally with Andrea Bocelli as a guest artist and sang the role of 'Maria' in the BBC's acclaimed documentary West Side Stories: The Making of a Classic.

Alexia Khadime (Miriam) has played leading roles in multiple West End musicals including: 'Elphaba' in Stephen Schwartz's Wicked; 'Nala' in Disney's The Lion King; 'Eponine' in Les Misérables and 'Nabulungi' in the original London cast of The Book of Mormon. Her additional theatre work includes: Welcome To Thebes (National Theatre); Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios); and 'Rita Marley' in One Love: The Bob Marley Musical (Birmingham Rep). THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

Performances begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official West End premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. Tickets are now available via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award-winning When You Believe. Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary. Hailed as "an outstanding artistic achievement" (Variety) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated feature films of all time.

The Academy Award-winning song When You Believe, recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey in 1998, went on to become a global hit. In 2007, Simon Cowell selected it as the winner's single for the UK's popular TV show The X-Factor, spending three weeks at the top of the UK charts.

Developmental productions of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT were presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.

The West End premiere production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw.

Official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com





