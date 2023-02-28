Coming on March 11 @ 7 PM to Renee Weiler Concert Hall at Greenwich House Music School, 46 Barrow Street in Manhattan, Lower East Side Performing Arts presents Songs and Vocal Works by American Composers.

Works to be performed include Elodie Lauten's The Five-Petal Proportion (from Two Cents Opera) for flute, voice and electronic recording, the Premiere of Beth Anderson's Various for solo flute, Mantra by Jim Theobald for flute, voice and piano, John Cage's A Flower for voice and piano and Frank Wigglesworth's Five Songs of Robert Frost.

The program will also include songs by Charles Ives for voice and piano, Ann Street (words by Maurice Morris, courtesy of "the New York Herald"), The Cage, The Side Show, The Things Our Fathers Loved (and the greatest of these was Liberty), The Childrens' Hour (words by Longfellow) and He is There! For voice, piano & piccolo. Performers will be Andrew Bolotowsky, flute, Elizabeth Rodgers, piano and Mary Hurlbut, voice.

The concert is free and open to the public. Proof of vaccination is required upon entry. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. For more information, call GHMS at 212-242-4770.