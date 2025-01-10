Louis Armstrong Exhibit is Running in Tandem With A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Louis Armstrong pop-up exhibit is running in tandem with the Broadway production of A Wonderful World. The exhibit, titled The Wonderful World of Jazz, is now on at Wild Geese Gallery on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The pop-up will only be on view through January 24.

A special evening of swing music and dance will be held on January 11, featuring Eyal Vilner Quartet and DJ Andrius. There will also be swing dance lesson taught by Odysseus Bailer, as well as a swing dance performance by Odysseus Bailer and Jaime Shannon.

About A Wonderful World

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.



The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.



The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.



A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.