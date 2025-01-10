News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Louis Armstrong Exhibit is Running in Tandem With A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway

The pop-up will only be on view through January 24. 

By: Jan. 10, 2025
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $75
Cast
Photos
Videos
Louis Armstrong Exhibit is Running in Tandem With A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A Louis Armstrong pop-up exhibit is running in tandem with the Broadway production of A Wonderful World. The exhibit, titled The Wonderful World of Jazz, is now on at Wild Geese Gallery on Manhattan's Upper West Side. 

LATEST NEWS

BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/10/2025; Jobs In Sales, Finance, and More
Review Roundup: BETTER MAN Musical Biopic
Photos: Miranda, Bryant, Kroll, & Rannells in Rehearsal For ALL IN
Video: Auli'i Cravalho Talks Bringing Youth to Sally Bowles in CABARET

The pop-up will only be on view through January 24. 

A special evening of swing music and dance will be held on January 11, featuring Eyal Vilner Quartet and DJ Andrius. There will also be swing dance lesson taught by Odysseus Bailer, as well as a swing dance performance by Odysseus Bailer and Jaime Shannon.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

About A Wonderful World

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille WilsonKim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin. 
 
The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.
 
The ensemble features Brandon Louis ArmstrongWesley J. BarnesWillie Clyde Beaton IIRonnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. CochranKate LouissaintMatt MagnussonJodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah RolleTally SessionsBrett SturgisRenell TaylorMeridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer
 
A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr. 





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a A Wonderful World Smile Mug A Wonderful World Smile Mug
Buy a A Wonderful World Pattern Scarf A Wonderful World Pattern Scarf
Buy a A Wonderful World Logo Ornament A Wonderful World Logo Ornament
Buy a A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Pin A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Pin

Videos