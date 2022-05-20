Lonny Price Directed WEST SIDE STORY World Tour To Launch December 2022

BroadwayWorld has learned that the West Side Story world tour will resume performances later this year, under the direction of Lonny Price - touring Germany and Austria before continuing to other countries.

This touring production - which will feature Jerome Robbins' original choreography - has been delighting audiences all over the world since 2003. It has been seen by more than three million people in 28 countries on three continents, including at the Sydney Opera House, Dubai Opera, the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Semperoper in Dresden and London's Sadler's Wells.

"West Side Story has endured for so many decades because it speaks to what is human in each of us - the power of love." said Director Lonny Price, who not only shared a close bond with Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim; he has been inspired by the magic of this masterpiece since early childhood.

Now the Broadway luminary, who shaped American theatre and film for more than 40 years (including directing Sweeney Todd with Emma Thompson, Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close and several episode of the TV series Desperate Housewives, as well as playing the role of Neil Kellerman in the cult classic Dirty Dancing), brings a fresh perspective to the classic musical: "I want the next generation of theatregoers to fall in love with this piece, identify with the characters on stage and realise that there is so much more that unites rather than divides us - despite our cultural differences."

For this new production, which will delight West Side Story-superfans and first-time audiences alike, Lonny Price is working with a creative team that combines extensive experience of Broadway and West End productions, adding to its international appeal.

Choreographer Julio Monge recreates the stunning dance scenes in all their authenticity, bringing them to the stage with new energy. A former student of Jerome Robbins, he is one of only five people in the world who are authorized to stage his original choreography. With Anna Louizos, Price has one of America's most well-known and creative stage designers at his side.

Musical director Anthony Barnhill accompanied West Side Story on its previous tour to renowned venues all over the world. He conducts the large orchestra that will accompany the fresh young cast of performers who are to be cast in New York.

West Side Story World Tour Dates

14.12.2022 - 08.01.2023 - Munich, Deutsches Theater (Opens on 16th of December)

10.01.2023 - 15.01.2023 - Essen, Grugahalle

17.01.2023 - 29.01.2023 - Zurich, Theater 11

31.01.2023 - 05.02.2023 - Vienna, Stadthalle, Halle F

07.02.2023 - 12.02.2023 - Baden-Baden, Festspielhaus

14.02.2023 - 19.02.2023 - Leipzig, Oper

21.02.2023 - 05.03.2023 - Lausanne, Théâtre de Beaulieu

15.03.2023 - 19.03.2023 - Bremen, Metropol Theater

21.03.2023 - 26.03.2023 - Düsseldorf, Capitol Theater

04.04.2023 - 16.04.2023 - Frankfurt, Alte Oper

The tour will continue abroad in the summer of 2023.