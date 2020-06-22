London's THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Reopens Ticket Booking From November 2020

The West End production of THE PRINCE OF EYPGT has reopened ticket booking for an open-ended run, initially booking from 2 November 2020 to 4 September 2021. Audience members can now purchase tickets for the Stephen Schwartz musical - a stage adaptation of the Dreamworks animated film - during that period at London's Dominion Theatre.

According to a statement, "performances will officially resume pending UK Government advice". In line with current Government advice about coronavirus (COVID-19), "performances of all West End shows are currently cancelled until Sunday 2 August 2020 and exchanges/refunds are being processed. Performances of The Prince of Egypt are additionally suspended until Saturday 31 October 2020. If further cancellations or suspensions are necessary, they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis, in line with the latest advice."

The producers of a??@PrinceOfEgyptUKa?? believe in miracles & I applaud their https://t.co/kXlNE60mRk booking period for show runs November 2 2020 through September 4 2021, subject to govt guidance.Cast includes a??@thedebbiekurupa?? a??@LiamTamnea?? a??@Lukebrady1990a?? pic.twitter.com/Pf8Hul4S4B - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) June 22, 2020

Nevertheless, this is a positive move which follows Andrew Lloyd Webber's announcement that he is running a test at the London Palladium to prove theatres can safely reopen with certain hygiene measures. Read more here!

It's also contrary to Cameron Mackintosh's decision to delay the return of his West End productions - Hamilton, Mary Poppins and The Phantom of the Opera - until January 2021, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT premiered on Tuesday 25 February 2020, with previews from Wednesday 5 February 2020. Prior to the UK Government shutdown of theatres, the production was on sale for an extended limited engagement to 31 October 2020. The original cast recording of The Prince of Egypt was released on digital and streaming formats by Ghostlight Records on 3 April 2020. A CD will be released later this year.

Originally announced for a limited 32-week engagement, the production was ecstatically received by audiences, with an incredible 83,000 people attending just 43 performances (including 20 previews) prior to the shutdown of all theatres.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

The huge cast of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

