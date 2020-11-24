Liz Callaway to Release New Christmas Album COMFORT AND JOY

Liz Callaway has announced a brand- new Christmas album. "Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas" featuring 10 songs with acclaimed guitarist Peter Calo and a duet with Grammy- nominee Jann Klose.

The official release date for the album is December 4, but advanced copies, both signed and unsigned, are available now at https://lizcallaway.com/shop.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has six solo recordings including her most recent album, The Essential Liz Callaway. www.lizcallaway.com @LizGoesOn

