Liz Callaway to Release New Christmas Album COMFORT AND JOY
Featuring 10 songs with acclaimed guitarist Peter Calo and a duet with Grammy- nominee Jann Klose.
Liz Callaway has announced a brand- new Christmas album. "Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas" featuring 10 songs with acclaimed guitarist Peter Calo and a duet with Grammy- nominee Jann Klose.
The official release date for the album is December 4, but advanced copies, both signed and unsigned, are available now at https://lizcallaway.com/shop.
Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.
Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has six solo recordings including her most recent album, The Essential Liz Callaway. www.lizcallaway.com @LizGoesOn
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance
More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, “Only For Now.”...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....
Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the pas...
BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch Now!
Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, at 8pm ET for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age...
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...